AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran Urges Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board To Postpone PGT Exam Amid New Syllabus Concerns | ANI

Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) to postpone the upcoming Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) examination, scheduled for October 12. His appeal comes to allow candidates more preparation time following the introduction of a new syllabus this year.

AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran's Tweet

In a post shared on X, AMMK General Secretary said, "Why is there a rush to conduct the examination for the postgraduate teacher position? - The Teachers Recruitment Board should come forward to postpone the examination to allow candidates to prepare in accordance with the new syllabus." Dhinakaran further said that according to the emerging reports, the TRB has decided to move ahead with the exam as scheduled, even after the Madras High Court directed it to consider postponing the date in response to a case pursued by the candidates.

முதுநிலை பட்டதாரி ஆசிரியர் பணிக்கான தேர்வை நடத்தி முடிப்பதில் அவசரம் காட்டுவது ஏன் ? – புதிய பாடத்திட்டத்திற்கு ஏற்ப தேர்வர்கள் தயாராகும் வகையில் தேர்வைத் தள்ளிவைக்க ஆசிரியர் தேர்வு வாரியம் முன்வர வேண்டும்.



முதுநிலை பட்டதாரி ஆசிரியர் பணிக்கான தேர்வைத் தள்ளி வைக்க வேண்டும் என்ற… — TTV Dhinakaran (@TTVDhinakaran) October 9, 2025

"Reports have emerged that the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has announced that the examination for the postgraduate teacher position, scheduled for October 12, will proceed as planned, despite the continuous requests from candidates to postpone it," he said.

"Even though the High Court has ordered consideration of postponing the examination date in a case pursued by the candidates, the Teachers Recruitment Board's stubborn insistence on conducting the examination as scheduled has caused significant dissatisfaction among the candidates," Dhinakaran added.

Dhinakaran further said that due to the introduction of the new syllabus, candidates have been continuously demanding additional time. "Given that the syllabus for the postgraduate teacher position examination has been revised this year, candidates have been continuously demanding additional time to fully prepare themselves for the examination in accordance with the new syllabus," he said.

Urging the Teachers Recruitment Board to accept the candidates' requests for more preparation time, Dhinakaran said, "Therefore, I urge the Teachers Recruitment Board and the Tamil Nadu government to accept the candidates' requests, postpone the examination for the postgraduate teacher position scheduled for October 12, and conduct the examination after the candidates have prepared according to the new syllabus. @CMOTamilnadu."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)