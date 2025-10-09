APPSC FBO Result 2025 Declared; Over 13,000 Candidates Shortlisted For Mains Exam

APPSC FBO Result 2025 | Official Notification

APPSC FBO Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released the Forest Beat Officer (FBO) Result 2025 on Thursday on its portal at psc.ap.gov.in. The result in PDF format contains the roll numbers of candidates selected for the mains examination.

The screening test for Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer and Forest Section Officer vacancies was held on September 7, 2025. The drive is intended to recruit 691 vacancies in Andhra Pradesh. Altogether, 13,845 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the mains test, as per the notification.

What's Next?

Contenders whose roll numbers are shown in the result PDF are qualified for the mains exam, with the date and timing of the exam to be announced shortly on the APPSC portal.

Final Selection and Merit List

Following the mains exam, applicants will be required to appear in Physical Tests and Document Verification and then undergo the final preparation of the APPSC FBO Merit List 2025. The merit list will take into account applicants' performance at all stages:

-Screening Examination

-Main Written Examination

-Physical Test

-Computer Proficiency Test (CPT)

Such candidates who clear all phases will be added to the merit list, which decides their suitability for appointment as Forest Beat Officers in Andhra Pradesh.

APPSC FBO Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link APPSC FBO Result 2025

Step 3: The APPSC FBO Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Candidates can find their roll number by using Ctrl + F on the PDF

Note: Download the APPSC FBO Result 2025 PDF and save it for future reference.

APPSC FBO Result 2025 PDF Direct Link