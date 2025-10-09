Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets DUSU President, JNUSU Joint Secretary, Congratulates Them On Victory

X @pushkardhami

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday met the newly elected Kunal Chaudhary, President of the Delhi University Student Union and Vaibhav Meena, Joint Secretary of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union, stated a release from the Chief Minister's office.

On the occasion, the CM congratulated both on their remarkable victory in the student union elections.

ABVP Delhi Pradesh Organisation Minister Ramkumar Gupta, All India Student Leader Manu Kataria, and State Minister Sarthak Sharma were also present during the meeting.

नई दिल्ली में दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय छात्रसंघ के नवनिर्वाचित अध्यक्ष आर्यन मान जी, महासचिव कुणाल चौधरी जी, जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय छात्रसंघ के सह सचिव वैभव मीणा जी ने भेंट की। इस अवसर पर उन्हें छात्रसंघ चुनावों में मिली अभूतपूर्व विजय पर शुभकामनाएं दी।



इस दौरान @ABVPVoice के… pic.twitter.com/2gaAspDzpJ — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 9, 2025

Earlier, the CM met the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and Uttarakhand State In-charge Dushyant Gautam on Wednesday evening in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister held discussions with him on various contemporary issues, according to a release.

Meanwhile, CM Pushkar Dhami also met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the development of railway infrastructure in Uttarakhand.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister requested the Union Government to "bear the full expenditure" for the expansion and strengthening of Dehradun and Haridwar railway stations and to develop them as "Model Railway Stations," along with completing the doubling of the Haridwar-Dehradun railway line.

The Union Minister agreed to develop both stations as model stations and assured that the proposal for the doubling project and full central funding "would be examined and an appropriate decision taken." The Chief Minister also requested the inclusion of Almora and Someshwar regions in the alignment of the Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway project, along with provisions for road connectivity and tunneling. The Railway Minister said that "this proposal would be considered." Additionally, the Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to "permanently close" the old Rishikesh railway station and "transfer all rights" over the land to the State Government.

He further assured that if additional land is required at Yog Nagari railway station for smooth operations following the closure of the old station, the State Government would "extend full support and cooperation". The Railway Minister gave his "in-principle approval to this request".

