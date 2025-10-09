 NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared For Generalist And Specialist Posts; Mains Exam On October 29
NIACL has declared the AO Result 2025 for Generalist and Specialist posts, shortlisting candidates for the Mains exam. The Prelims were held on September 14, and the Mains will take place on October 29, 2025.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
NIACL AO Result 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) on Thursday declared the NIACL Administrative Officer (AO) Result 2025 for Generalist and Specialist vacancies. The candidates who took the preliminary exam can view their results on the official portal at newindia.co.in.

The outcome has been made public in downloadable PDF form with the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates for the Mains exam, stream-wise (Generalist, Risk Engineer, Legal, etc.). The Phase 1 (Prelims) exam was held on September 14, 2025, and the Mains exam will be held on October 29, 2025.

Selection Process and Next Steps

The selection procedure involves three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The Mains examination will contain Objective (200 marks) and Descriptive (30 marks) tests, both of which will be taken online. Candidates will need to type their descriptive paper answers right after the objective test.

In this recruitment process, NIACL is planning to hire 550 Administrative Officer (AO) vacancies in different streams. The call letter for the Mains exam will be released shortly on the official website.

Information Provided in NIACL AO Result PDF:

-Exam Name

-Prelims Exam Date

-Mains Exam Date

-Roll Numbers of Shortlisted Candidates

-Stream Name

NIACL AO Result 2025: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- newindia.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link NIACL AO Result 2025 for Generalist and Specialist posts on the homepage

Step 3: The NIACL AO Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the NIACL AO Result 2025 PDF and save it for future reference.

NIACL AO Result 2025 Direct Link

