 THE World University Rankings 2026: Oxford Tops Again, Indian Universities Fail To Enter Top 100; IISc Bangalore In 201–250
The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026 crowned the University of Oxford as the world’s top university for the 10th consecutive year. No Indian institution made it to the top 100, though IISc Bangalore remains India’s highest-ranked university in the 201–250 band. Several Indian universities saw mixed performances in lower bands.

Updated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
THE World University Rankings 2026 | Image: Canva

THE World University Rankings 2026: The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026 were released on Thursday, confirming the University of Oxford as world number one for the tenth year in succession. The UK university dominates in research, teaching, and international reputation on a global scale. Students can check the full list at timeshighereducation.com.

Global Higher Education Landscape

The United States remains dominant in the top 10, with MIT (2nd), Princeton (3rd), Harvard (5th), and Stanford (5th) taking top positions, although some have fallen from the position they held last year. The UK continues to fare well with Cambridge (3rd) and Imperial College London (8th) in the top 10.

THE World University Rankings 2026

Asia's leading institutions, such as Tsinghua University (12th), Peking University (13th), and the National University of Singapore (17th), are still relatively unchanged. In spite of a decade-long advance by Chinese universities, the top 200 still contains 13 universities, with no signs of change over the past years.

Indian Universities Fail to Break into Top 100

No Indian university appears in the top 100, though the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore moves into the 201–250 range, maintaining its status as India's highest-ranked institution. Other Indian universities have varying performance:

Top-Ranked Indian Universities in THE World University Rankings 2026:

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore: Rank 201–250

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Rank 351–400

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI): Rank 401–500

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences: Rank 401–500

Banaras Hindu University (BHU): Rank 501–600

IIT Indore: Rank 501–600

Lovely Professional University (LPU): Rank 501–600

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU): Rank 501–600

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES): Rank 501–600

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU): Rank 601–800

