School Children Take Mumbai Metro 3; Netizens Call For Student Discounts | WATCH VIDEO

As many are making maximum use of the newly opened Mumbai Metro Line 3 which opened on October 8, a lighthearted moment was seen at Hutatma Chowk station where school children were spotted buying tickets to travel to their school.

Many schools are in close proximity to Hutatma Chowk Metro Station including The Cathedral and John Connon School, The Alexandra Girls' English Institution, JB Petit High School for Girls, Siddharth College, making it easier for students to travel from long distance.

Reactions on social media

Many users commented on the post demanding concessions for school children. One user asked, "Does Metro have student pass?"

Another user called for a monthly pass for students and said, "Also, there should be a monthly student pass so they don’t have to stand everyday."



Calling for discounted tickets, one user said, "School kids till 8th std should get discounted metro tickets." Applauding the situation, another added, "These Kids will grow up in such a different Mumbai compared to our Generation !!"

Denying the discounted amount, a user said, "Nope, no discounts for anybody. Only children under the height of 3 feet are allowed to use the metro for free, whenever accompanied by an adult."

How was Day 1 of Mumbai Metro 3 Ride?

Day 1 of the commuters using the final stretch of the Mumbai Metro 3 witnessed full house. The metro journey was praised by several commuters who said it made traveling for work easier and that it was less expensive than the AC local train. In addition, a lot of people complained about losing connectivity to the cell network while traveling. Passengers complained that the recently completed underground passage made it impossible to make regular phone calls, book tickets online, or even make UPI payments.



Mumbai Metro 3 time and fare

The schedule has been designed to accommodate both early and late commuters. The first train from Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade will depart at 5:55 am, allowing passengers an early start to their day. The last service will leave at 10:30 pm, reaching the terminal stations by around 11:25 pm. Trains will operate at a frequency of every five minutes, ensuring smooth and timely travel across the entire route. The fares are set to be affordable for commuters. The minimum fare starts at Rs 10 and goes up to Rs 70 for the entire journey one way

