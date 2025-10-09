 Navi Mumbai News: Leafy Vegetable Prices Soar At Vashi's APMC Market Amid Floods And Supply Shortages
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Leafy Vegetable Prices Soar At Vashi's APMC Market Amid Floods And Supply Shortages

Navi Mumbai News: Leafy Vegetable Prices Soar At Vashi's APMC Market Amid Floods And Supply Shortages

Prices of leafy vegetables have surged at the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) due to reduced arrivals following floods and heavy rains in several parts of Maharashtra. Traders said farmlands in Nashik, Pune, and Satara districts have disrupted supplies, leading to a steep rise in wholesale rates of greens such as coriander, fenugreek, and spinach.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
Leafy vegetables piled at Vashi APMC show sharp price rise amid reduced supply from flood-hit regions | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Prices of leafy vegetables have surged at the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) due to reduced arrivals following floods and heavy rains in several parts of Maharashtra. Traders said farmlands in Nashik, Pune, and Satara districts have disrupted supplies, leading to a steep rise in wholesale rates of greens such as coriander, fenugreek, and spinach.

Steep Rise in Wholesale Rates

According to APMC data, Kothimbir (coriander), which was sold at an average of Rs 1,200 per quintal in September, has climbed to Rs 1,800 this week — a 50% increase. Methi (fenugreek) rose from Rs 1,450 to Rs 2,000, while Palak (spinach) jumped from Rs 900 to Rs 1,350 per quintal. Traders said prices are expected to rise further in the coming days as flood damage has affected freshly sown crops and delayed new arrivals.

Impact of Heavy Rains on Farms

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Airoli School Principal Booked Under Atrocity Act After Student’s Suicide
Navi Mumbai News: Airoli School Principal Booked Under Atrocity Act After Student’s Suicide
Mumbai Crime: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death Over Alleged Relationship In Dharavi; Accused Arrested
Mumbai Crime: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death Over Alleged Relationship In Dharavi; Accused Arrested
Bihar Election 2025: NDA’s First List Likely On October 13 As Nityanand Meets Chirag To End Deadlock
Bihar Election 2025: NDA’s First List Likely On October 13 As Nityanand Meets Chirag To End Deadlock
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Forest Department Action After Leopard Attacks In Pune’s Pimpalwandi Village
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Forest Department Action After Leopard Attacks In Pune’s Pimpalwandi Village

"Heavy rains have destroyed large patches of leafy vegetable farms especially that of coriander in Latur hence the rates have increased. In coming days too, there could be surge till the supply comes back to normal," vegetable market Director Shankar Pinglay said.

Leafy vegetables piled at Vashi APMC show sharp price rise amid reduced supply from flood-hit regions

Leafy vegetables piled at Vashi APMC show sharp price rise amid reduced supply from flood-hit regions | File Photo

Price Hikes in Other Vegetables

Apart from leafy vegetables, Gawar (cluster beans) and Chavali (cowpea) also recorded major spikes. Gawar prices increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per quintal, while Chavali went up from Rs 2,800 to Rs 4,500, driven by low arrivals and festive demand.

Mixed Trends in Other Produce

Meanwhile, other vegetables witnessed mixed trends. Bhendi (okra) prices rose moderately from Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 per quintal amid steady demand, while Kobi (cabbage) prices increased sharply from Rs 800 to Rs 1,300 following an improvement in quality after the rains.

In contrast, Tomato and Flower (cauliflower) prices dropped due to abundant arrivals from belts which were not affected by rains. Tomato rates declined from Rs 2,200 to Rs 1,800, and cauliflower from Rs 2,600 to Rs 1,600 per quintal.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Vegetable Prices Soar Above ₹100 Per Kg During Pitru Paksha As Rains Hit Supply...
article-image

Price Volatility Expected

Traders expect vegetable prices to remain volatile over the next few weeks until supply from flood-affected regions normalizes.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Airoli School Principal Booked Under Atrocity Act After Student’s Suicide

Navi Mumbai News: Airoli School Principal Booked Under Atrocity Act After Student’s Suicide

Mumbai Crime: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death Over Alleged Relationship In Dharavi; Accused...

Mumbai Crime: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death Over Alleged Relationship In Dharavi; Accused...

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Forest Department Action After Leopard Attacks In...

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Forest Department Action After Leopard Attacks In...

Mumbai News: Restoration Of 800-Year-Old Mahim Fort Gains Momentum, BMC Coordinates Handover With...

Mumbai News: Restoration Of 800-Year-Old Mahim Fort Gains Momentum, BMC Coordinates Handover With...

Extortion Case Linked To Zeeshan Siddique: Accused Also Demanded ₹5 Crore From Cricketer Rinku...

Extortion Case Linked To Zeeshan Siddique: Accused Also Demanded ₹5 Crore From Cricketer Rinku...