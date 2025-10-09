Navi Mumbai News: Leafy Vegetable Prices Soar At Vashi's APMC Market Amid Floods And Supply Shortages

Leafy vegetables piled at Vashi APMC show sharp price rise amid reduced supply from flood-hit regions | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Prices of leafy vegetables have surged at the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) due to reduced arrivals following floods and heavy rains in several parts of Maharashtra. Traders said farmlands in Nashik, Pune, and Satara districts have disrupted supplies, leading to a steep rise in wholesale rates of greens such as coriander, fenugreek, and spinach.

Steep Rise in Wholesale Rates

According to APMC data, Kothimbir (coriander), which was sold at an average of Rs 1,200 per quintal in September, has climbed to Rs 1,800 this week — a 50% increase. Methi (fenugreek) rose from Rs 1,450 to Rs 2,000, while Palak (spinach) jumped from Rs 900 to Rs 1,350 per quintal. Traders said prices are expected to rise further in the coming days as flood damage has affected freshly sown crops and delayed new arrivals.

Impact of Heavy Rains on Farms

"Heavy rains have destroyed large patches of leafy vegetable farms especially that of coriander in Latur hence the rates have increased. In coming days too, there could be surge till the supply comes back to normal," vegetable market Director Shankar Pinglay said.

Price Hikes in Other Vegetables

Apart from leafy vegetables, Gawar (cluster beans) and Chavali (cowpea) also recorded major spikes. Gawar prices increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per quintal, while Chavali went up from Rs 2,800 to Rs 4,500, driven by low arrivals and festive demand.

Mixed Trends in Other Produce

Meanwhile, other vegetables witnessed mixed trends. Bhendi (okra) prices rose moderately from Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 per quintal amid steady demand, while Kobi (cabbage) prices increased sharply from Rs 800 to Rs 1,300 following an improvement in quality after the rains.

In contrast, Tomato and Flower (cauliflower) prices dropped due to abundant arrivals from belts which were not affected by rains. Tomato rates declined from Rs 2,200 to Rs 1,800, and cauliflower from Rs 2,600 to Rs 1,600 per quintal.

Price Volatility Expected

Traders expect vegetable prices to remain volatile over the next few weeks until supply from flood-affected regions normalizes.

