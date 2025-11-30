Mumbai Weather Update: Wadala Records Alarming AQI Of 272 As City Wakes Up To Chilly Morning And Unhealthy Pollution Levels

Mumbai Wakes Up To Chilly Morning And Unhealthy Pollution Levels | Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai saw a rare winter like nip early on Sunday as the city woke up to a pleasantly cool 23 degrees Celsius, even as its air quality slipped deep into the unhealthy range. Overcast skies, a steady breeze and comfortable humidity brought brief morning relief, but pollution levels painted a worrying picture across several neighbourhoods.

Cool start to the day

Temperature sensors across south and central Mumbai showed readings between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius around 8 am. Residents in Colaba, Worli, Bandra Kurla Complex and central pockets stepped out to noticeably cooler air, a welcome break from the city’s usual November humidity. The breeze blowing at around 15 kilometres an hour added to the early morning chill and kept the weather pleasant.

Despite the change in temperature, there was little dispersal of particulate matter. The pollution that has been building up over the past week remained trapped over the city due to slow atmospheric movement and heavy cloud cover.

Air quality turns unhealthy

According to AQI.in, by morning, most monitoring stations, including Colaba, Worli and the Bandra Kurla Complex, recorded air quality levels between 170 and 180, categorised as unhealthy. PM 2.5 concentrations remained high across these pockets, touching between 86 and 97 micrograms per cubic metre.

The worst conditions were reported from the Wadala Truck Terminal, which recorded an alarming AQI of 272, placing it in the severe category. PM 10 levels climbed past 230 micrograms per cubic metre, marking Wadala as the city’s most polluted location of the day. Experts note that heavy diesel vehicle movement and industrial clusters around the truck terminal often push pollution levels up in this belt.

Residents urged to limit exposure

Authorities have advised residents to reduce prolonged outdoor exposure, especially for children, senior citizens and those with respiratory concerns. Health experts suggest using N95 masks during peak hours and keeping indoor air clean until pollution levels improve.

The city is expected to see similar conditions through the day, with cool weather persisting but pollution remaining elevated.

