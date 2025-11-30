Bombay HC Grants Bail To Tuition Teacher Accused Under POCSO, Citing Completed Investigation

Bombay High Court grants bail to tuition teacher in POCSO case after investigation completed | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 29: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a tuition teacher accused of sexually inappropriate conduct with an 11-year-old student, holding that his continued custody was unnecessary now that the investigation is complete and the charge sheet has been filed.

Case Registered Under BNS and POCSO

A case was registered at Bavdhan Police Station in Pune under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. The complaint alleged that the minor girl, who attended private tuition classes at the teacher’s home between 2022 and April 2025, was subjected to inappropriate physical touch during sessions in the month prior to 26 April 2025 — the date on which she disclosed the allegations to her mother.

Defence Claims False Implication

The applicant’s advocate, Sana Raees Khan, maintained that her client had been “falsely implicated in the crime” and had an unblemished 15-year teaching record. She pointed out that the FIR was lodged nearly a month after the alleged incident.

No Witness Statements Recorded, Says Defence

Khan further submitted that the victim herself stated she was never alone with the teacher, that his wife was present in the house, and that other students attended the same sessions. However, the prosecution had not recorded the statements of any of these potential witnesses.

She also claimed the FIR may have been filed in retaliation after the teacher reprimanded the child — an assertion the court noted would be tested during trial.

Prosecution Opposes Bail Citing Gravity of Allegations

Additional public prosecutor PP Jadhav opposed bail, emphasising the minor’s age and the seriousness of the allegations. They argued that if released, the accused could attempt to influence witnesses.

Court Finds Custody No Longer Necessary

After reviewing the material, the court held that stringent conditions could sufficiently address these concerns. It noted that the applicant had no criminal antecedents, had been in custody since 27 April 2025, and faced a maximum punishment of seven years. With the investigation complete, it observed that “prolonged incarceration would serve no further purpose.”

Bail Granted With Strict Conditions

The court ordered the applicant’s release on a personal bond of Rs 25,000, directing him not to tamper with evidence, contact witnesses, or enter village Pirangut, where the victim resides, until the trial concludes.

