 Mumbai's Iconic Azad Maidan Deteriorates, Parents Raise Alarm As Pitches Turn Unsafe For Young Players
Parents of young footballers in Mumbai have warned the sports ministry about worsening conditions at Azad Maidan, claiming uneven, stone ridden grounds are causing injuries to children. With the MSSA unable to repair the pitches due to an expired lease and reduced space after Metro work, parents are demanding immediate intervention and approval for a CSR funded ground upgrade.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 08:52 AM IST
Represntational image

Mumbai: Concerned parents of young footballers have issued a sharp warning to the sports ministry, stating that playing conditions at the historic Azad Maidan have deteriorated to a point where children are being exposed to serious risk. What was once a treasured training ground for generations of athletes is now, they say, a neglected space marked by unsafe surfaces and shrinking play areas.

Uneven Ground, Loose Stones, Rising Injuries

According to a The Times of India report, in a letter shared with officials, parents described the playing surface as uneven, sandy and littered with loose stones. Many pointed to repeated injuries during both matches and regular practice sessions. The football pitches, overseen by the Mumbai School Sports Association, have seen no restoration work for nearly a decade.

MSSA president Jude Rodriguez acknowledged their frustration but told TOI that the association is unable to intervene. The MSSA’s lease expired in 2016, leaving the authority to maintain or improve the ground in limbo. Until a decision is taken by the government, Rodriguez explained, the association has no legal route to upgrade the pitches.

Children Hurt As Tournaments Shift Back to Maidan

A senior coach working with three prominent Colaba schools said the sudden shift of an inter school tournament from an astro turf venue at Bandra Kurla Complex to Azad Maidan resulted in avoidable injuries. Students accustomed to playing on turf struggled on the gravel ridden surface. One player suffered deep abrasions while another child from a different school was rushed to hospital.

Parents have also informed the ministry that a private company is prepared to use its Corporate Social Responsibility funds to refurbish the pitches at no cost. Rodriguez said he welcomed the proposal and hoped it would be considered.

Metro Work Has Reduced Playing Space

The condition of the ground is not the only challenge. Rodriguez said the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation has returned only about two thirds of the land taken for Aqua Line construction. The reduced space has forced nine a side matches instead of the regulation eleven, squeezing competitive fixtures and limiting practice sessions. He added that spectator stands also require urgent upgrades.

Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate did not respond to calls for comment.

