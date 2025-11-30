 Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: Minor Technical Glitch Briefly Halts Services Near Aarey JVLR Station; Operations Restored
Services on the Aqualine (Metro-3) metro corridor were briefly disrupted on Saturday after a minor technical issue was reported at the Aarey JVLR Metro Station. According to officials, the glitch occurred earlier in the day, prompting an immediate response from the metro’s technical and safety teams.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 01:51 AM IST
article-image
Metro-3 Aqualine briefly halted after a minor technical glitch at Aarey JVLR station | Representational Image

Train Movement Halted Between CSMIA T2 and Aarey as Precaution

The issue led to a short halt in train movement between the CSMIA T2 and Aarey sections as a precautionary measure. Metro staff on the ground assisted passengers who were temporarily stranded, ensuring they were guided safely and kept informed throughout the delay.

Safety Protocols Activated; Engineers Resolve the Fault

Aqualine authorities confirmed that all standard safety protocols were promptly activated, and on-site engineers worked swiftly to identify and resolve the problem. “Our team responded immediately and carried out all necessary safety procedures to ensure passenger safety,” an official said.

Services Resume After Fault Rectified; Review Underway

After the technical fault was rectified, services gradually resumed, and operations on the line have now stabilised. Officials added that they are conducting a routine review to prevent similar incidents in the future.

