 Mega Block On Sunday, 30-11-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details
Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate a Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 30 November.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
Central Railway will operate a mega block on 30 November for essential maintenance across multiple suburban corridors | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 28: Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate a Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 30 November.

UP & Down slow lines between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

DOWN slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.45 pm will be diverted on the down fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on the down slow line at Vidyavihar station only.

UP slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.19 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on the UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel, and Byculla stations only.

UP & Down Harbour Lines between Panvel and Vashi stations (excluding PORT line) from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

Harbour Line Section
UP Harbour line services towards CSMT departing Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Belapur/Panvel departing CSMT from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Trans-Harbour Line Section
UP Trans-harbour line services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and DOWN Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will be run on the CSMT Mumbai–Vashi section during the block period. Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane–Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. PORT line services will be available during the block period.

Central Railway Begins Direct Silk Cocoon Transport From Pandharpur To Asia’s Largest Market
"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," said an official of CR.

