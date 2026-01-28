Ajit Pawar Dies: Here's To Know Some Of The Lesser-Known Facts About Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

By: Sunanda Singh | January 28, 2026
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died after his plane crashed in Baramati today, January 28. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about the prominent former leader of Maharashtra.
Ajit Pawar was known affectionately as 'dada' (elder brother) due to his strong grassroots influence and loyal support base in Maharashtra politics.
From supporters, party members, to opposition, everyone used to refer to him as 'dada', no matter what their relations were with him. Pawar did not complete his college education. He reportedly dropped out after the death of his father. As a result, he entered public life without a formal higher education degree.
Ajit Anantrao Pawar was born in Deolali Pravara and entered politics in 1982. Pawar served as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra six times across different governments, including those led by Congress, BJP, and Shiv Sena leaders.
Despite not pursuing higher studies, Ajit Pawar went on to a long and influential political career in Maharashtra. He has been elected multiple times from the Baramati constituency and is regarded as one of the most experienced leaders in the state.
As per his 2024 Assembly election affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Pawar had declared total assets worth Rs 45.37 crore.
Beyond formal politics, he established deep roots through Maharashtra's cooperative sector, leading banks and sugar factories.
Thanks For Reading!