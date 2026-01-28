 Ajit Pawar's Death: 'Lost My Strong & Generous Friend' - Devendra Fadnavis On Deputy CM's Untimely Death; Declares 3-Day Mourning In Maharashtra
Expressing grief over Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said the loss could never be compensated. In an emotional post, he called the day extremely difficult for the state. Fadnavis said four others also lost their lives and that he was heading to Baramati after cancelling all events.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, January 28, said that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in the plane crash in Baramati is 'extremely heartbreaking'. Pawar, 66, and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near his hometown in Pune's Baramati.

Calling it a personal loss, the CM added, "It is a shock to the soul. The mind is numb. I have no words to express my emotions. I have lost my strong and generous friend."

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he further added, "This is a loss that can never be compensated. Today is an extremely difficult day for Maharashtra. I pay my heartfelt tribute to Dada. We share the grief of his entire family and the NCP family. Four other people also died in this accident. We share the grief of their families as well. I have cancelled all my programs. I am leaving for Baramati shortly."

Eknath Shinde says 'Aircraft accident will be probed

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar's death as sad and unfortunate and added that the aircraft accident that claimed his life will be probed.

"It is a very painful incident...very sad and unfortunate for Maharashtra. The aircraft accident will be probed. This loss is not just of the Pawar family but of the entire state. I am feeling as if I have lost my elder brother," Shinde added.

Ajit Pawar was the longest serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is married to Sunetra Pawar, with whom he has two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar. Today, he had left from Mumbai for Baramati, where he was scheduled to address rallies for the February 5 zilla parishad polls.

