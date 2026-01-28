Plane Carrying Ajit Pawar Fell 100 Feet From Runway; Four To Five Explosions Heard After Crash, Says Eyewitness

Plane Carrying Ajit Pawar Fell 100 Metres from Runway; Four To Five Explosions Heard After Crash, Says Eyewitness |

Minutes before the Learjet carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed, the aircraft appeared to be in distress as it approached the runway, an eyewitness said. According to NDTV reports, the jet, which was on its final descent, suddenly dropped nearly 100 feet short of the runway before crashing.

“When the aircraft came down, it looked like it would crash and it did,” the eyewitness said. “It exploded immediately and burst into a massive fire. Four to five more explosions followed soon after.”

The crash occurred while the aircraft was attempting to land, sending shockwaves through nearby villages and triggering a swift response from local residents.

Locals Rushed to Help Amid Intense Fire

The eyewitness told NDTV that villagers rushed towards the crash site after seeing the aircraft fall and erupt in flames. Several people tried to rescue those on board, but the raging fire made it impossible.

“People came running and tried to pull passengers out,” the eyewitness said. “But the fire was too intense. Nobody could get close enough to help.”

Visuals from the site showed the aircraft completely mangled, engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing into the sky as emergency teams arrived.

Journey from Mumbai Ends in Tragedy

The chartered Learjet 45, registered as VT SSK and operated by VSR, had taken off from Mumbai at around 8.10 am, heading to Baramati. On board were Ajit Pawar, two crew members, an attendant and a personal security officer.

According to air traffic control data cited in reports, the aircraft attempted an emergency landing near the threshold of Runway 11 at around 8.48 am. During the manoeuvre, it reportedly lost control, collided with a rock and immediately caught fire.

Officials confirmed that there were no survivors.

VIDEO | Baramati: On the plane crash, Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh says, “Around 8:45 this morning, we received information that an incident occurred... Five people have been reported deceased. They were taken to hospital, where identity confirmation is currently underway. Deputy… pic.twitter.com/QexZsvQULL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 28, 2026

Political World Mourns Ajit Pawar

As news of Pawar’s death spread, scenes of grief were witnessed across Maharashtra. Political colleagues, party workers and supporters were seen breaking down in tears.

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was unable to issue a statement, overwhelmed by emotion. Pawar’s cousin and NCP SP leader Supriya Sule posted a single word online, “Devastated,” capturing the mood of many across the state.

Apart from Ajit Pawar, those killed in the crash were identified as Vidip Jadhav, Pinky Mali, Sumit Kapoor and Sambhavi Pathak.

