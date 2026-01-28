Ajit Pawar Net Worth: How ₹45 Crore In Assets Made Him One Of Maharashtra’s Richest Leaders?

Ajit Pawar declared assets worth Rs 45.37 crore in his 2024 election affidavit. |

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar was a senior Maharashtra politician and one of the state’s most influential leaders. He had represented Baramati for several terms and had served multiple times as Deputy Chief Minister, handling key departments such as finance and irrigation.

Total net worth and asset break-up

As per his affidavit filed during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajit Pawar declared total assets worth Rs 45.37 crore.

Movable assets: Rs 8.22 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 37.15 crore

His immovable assets include agricultural land, residential properties, and other real estate holdings across different parts of Maharashtra.

Growth in property holdings

Between 2019 and 2024, Pawar’s immovable assets increased by nearly Rs 10 crore. This rise placed him among the wealthiest political leaders in the state and highlighted his long-term focus on land and property ownership.

Investments and savings pattern

Ajit Pawar’s movable assets show a diversified and conservative investment style. His portfolio includes:

- Cash and bank deposits

- Fixed deposits

- Shares and bonds

- Silver articles

Agricultural equipment such as tractors

A notable highlight is his Rs 10+ crore investment in post office savings schemes, a government-backed option rarely used at such scale by politicians.

Vehicles and personal assets

He declared ownership of two cars - a Toyota Camry and a Honda CR-V. Compared to his overall wealth, these are relatively modest personal luxury assets.

Political background and legacy

Ajit Pawar was the nephew of veteran leader Sharad Pawar. He entered politics in the early 1990s and built strong influence in western Maharashtra’s cooperative and sugar belt.

Known for his control over finances and administration, Pawar earned a reputation as a tough, result-driven leader who survived multiple political shifts, coalition changes, and party splits.

Family details

Ajit Pawar was married to Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member. The couple has two sons, Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar.