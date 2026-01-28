 Ajit Pawar’s Death Leaves NCP Workers Devastated Across Maharashtra| WATCH VIDEO
Across Maharashtra, from Baramati to Pune and Mumbai, supporters and party members were seen crying and in shock, with many unable to process the sudden loss. Videos and eyewitness accounts from party offices showed workers weeping openly, some falling to their knees as the reality sank in

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar’s Death Leaves NCP Workers Devastated Across Maharashtra | Video Screen Grab

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party has been thrown into a state of profound grief following the tragic death of its leader, Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a plane crash while traveling from Mumbai to Baramati earlier today.

As news of the incident spread, party workers and leaders were visibly devastated, many breaking down in tears. The mood among loyalists is one of disbelief and sorrow.

Watch Video:

Across Maharashtra, from Baramati to Pune and Mumbai, supporters and party members were seen crying and in shock, with many unable to process the sudden loss. NCP MP Praful Patel described his shock and said words fail to capture his feelings. Videos and eyewitness accounts from party offices showed workers weeping openly, some falling to their knees as the reality sank in.

Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: Who Will Lead NCP Now?
article-image

At the sight of the accident, in Baramati, supporters rushed towards the hospital and the crash vicinity as soon as they heard the news. Their concern towards him is evident in their tearful faces and panic.

Unlike typical political reactions that focus first on formal statements, the immediate response from rank-and-file NCP members was raw and emotional, a public outpouring of grief reflecting both their connection to Pawar as a leader and imapcting the party’s morale.

