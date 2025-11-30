Mumbai: Woman Accuses Man Of Rape Attempt In Mira Road, He Claims She Consumed Drugs; VIDEO

Mumbai: A late night incident in Hatkesh, Mira Road sparked public outrage after residents intervened to rescue a woman who claimed she was being assaulted. The episode, captured on a widely circulated video, shows the woman crying for help while a crowd gathers around her and confronts the man involved.

Crowd Steps In After Hearing Woman Cry for Help

According to the video, the woman was heard screaming near a residential stretch when several people rushed to check what had happened. The man with her insisted that she had been consuming drugs, a claim the woman immediately refuted. In the video, she is seen slapping him and telling bystanders that he had tried to rape her but she resisted. She alleged that the attack began when she refused to let him force himself on her.

The argument unfolded in full public view, drawing residents and passers by who attempted to shield the woman while questioning the man about his actions. Several people can be heard in the video demanding that he be taken to the police station so that the matter could be formally reported.

Residents Demand Police Action

In the video, the woman appeared shaken and repeatedly insisted that she wanted protection. Many in the crowd urged the man to accompany them to the police, but he attempted to justify himself by claiming she was under the influence of drugs. Onlookers, however, grew increasingly angry after the woman described her version of events, insisting that authorities should determine the truth rather than allowing the man to leave.

The video reflects a larger concern about safety in the Hatkesh area, especially late at night. They added that community presence played a crucial role in preventing the situation from escalating further.

