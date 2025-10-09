 Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Pedestrian Killed After Being Fatally Struck By Speeding Vehicle On Eastern Express Highway Near Ghatkopar
In a shocking hit-and-run incident on the night of October 7, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle while crossing the Eastern Express Highway near the Garodia Nagar rickshaw stand at Kamarajnagar, Ghatkopar (East). The Pantnagar Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver involved in the accident.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Pedestrian Killed After Being Fatally Struck By Speeding Vehicle On Eastern Express Highway Near Ghatkopar | Representational Image

Police Response and FIR

According to the FIR, Police Sub-Inspector Vijay Apparao Sonna, 57, currently posted at the Pantnagar police station, was on duty at around 9:30 PM when the police vehicle operator informed him of a serious accident at Kamarajnagar. Upon reaching the scene, officers found a pedestrian lying on the road in a severely injured condition.

Identification of Vehicle and Medical Assistance

A witness at the scene managed to capture a photograph of the offending vehicle, a car bearing registration number MH 02 GH 5350. The driver fled the scene immediately after the incident.

The injured pedestrian was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital for emergency medical treatment. After initial care, he was transferred to the Sion Hospital for further treatment, where he was declared dead at 11:49 PM by the attending doctors.

Legal Action

The police have filed a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act, citing reckless and negligent driving that endangered human life. The FIR also notes that the driver failed to render medical assistance or inform authorities after the accident, and instead absconded from the scene.

