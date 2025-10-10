Maharashtra News: Nagpur Assistant Sub-Registrar Suspended After ₹5,000 Cash Found During Surprise Inspection By Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule raids Nagpur Sub-Registrar office over bribery complaints | IANS

Mumbai: The Revenue Department of Maharashtra has taken decisive action by suspending Assistant Sub-Registrar, Class-2, A.T. Kaple, following the discovery of unaccounted cash during a surprise inspection conducted by Hon’ble Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule at the Assistant Sub-Registrar’s office in Nagpur City No. 4 on October 6, 2025.

Inspection Reveals ₹5,000

During the unannounced visit, accompanied by the In-Charge Deputy District Registrar, Minister Bawankule inspected the office premises and discovered ₹5,000 in cash in the desk drawer of Shri A.T. Kaple.

Failure to Explain Leads to Police Involvement

When questioned, Kaple failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the presence of the cash. This prompted the Minister to immediately contact the local police to seize the cash and record statements in the presence of witnesses. Copies of documents related to the day’s registered deeds were also secured by the police for further investigation.

Suspension and Inquiry Ordered

The Revenue Minister has directed the police department to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report.

Preliminary findings indicate that Kaple’s actions constitute a violation of Rule 3 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979. Consequently, under the provisions of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, A.T. Kaple has been placed under suspension with effect from October 9, 2025, till further orders.

Government Emphasises Transparency

The Revenue Department remains committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service.

This action underscores the Government of Maharashtra’s zero-tolerance policy towards any misconduct within its ranks. The ongoing investigation will ensure that all facts are thoroughly examined, and appropriate measures will be taken based on the findings.

