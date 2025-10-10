Mumbai Accident: Driven By 22-Year-Old, Speeding Porsche Crashes Into WEH Divider |

Mumbai: A Porsche car, reportedly engaged in a high-speed race with a BMW, lost control and crashed into a divider on the Western Express Highway (WEH) near Jogeshwari on the southbound side early on Thursday. Both the cars were carrying a group of friends, who were headed towards Bandra to meet another friend.

Neo Sonks, the Porsche's 22-year-old driver, sustained severe injuries to both legs and was rushed to a nearby hospital, while others sustained minor injuries. The accident occurred between 2.15am and 2.30am when Sonks reportedly lost control of the vehicle, while trying to dodge a pothole on the WEH. A case has been filed against him, said the Jogeshwari police, clarifying that no pedestrians were injured and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

“An oil spill from the Porsche caused a two-wheeler to skid after losing control. We promptly called the fire brigade and got the oil removed,” a police official said. Footage from the scene captures the aftermath of the crash. The blue Porsche lies mangled, with one headlight blinking faintly, while the other smashed into pieces.

Porsche's 718 Boxster model, bearing registration number DN 09 Q 1777, sustained extensive damage on its right side. The police denied that the cars were racing, specifying that the drivers of both the cars were not found under the influence of alcohol. However, eyewitnesses said that the high-end vehicles appeared to be racing at the time of the mishap.

According to the police, two persons, including Sonks, were seated in the Porsche, while three people, including the driver, were travelling in the BMW trailing it. Due to speeding and the bid to veer off pothole, the Porsche rammed into the divider near the Mogra metro station, while the speeding BMW rammed into it. The police pointed out that the cars were trailing each other, which means they were not racing. When asked whether potholes were a reason for the accident, they said there was a small pothole. The police added that it appeared the driver might have tried to dodge it, which caused the accident as his car veered to the right side.

Sonks, a law student, resides in Mira Road West, and the Porsche belongs to his family.His father has passed away and his mother is involved in the real estate business. Siddharth Shukla, a Versova resident, was driving the BMW, which also belongs to his family. The police have registered a case against Sonks under sections 125(B) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

