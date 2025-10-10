MNS Holds Morcha At Vashi Ward Office Over Pending Civic Issues |

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) organized a clap protest at the Vashi Ward Office on Wednesday, highlighting several unresolved civic problems in the area and demanding the immediate inauguration of the newly built Vashi Bus Depot.

The protest was led by MNS spokesperson and Navi Mumbai City President Gajanan Kale, who criticized the civic administration for ignoring repeated complaints about poor roads, encroachments, garbage accumulation, and neglected gardens in Vashi. A large number of women and local residents joined the agitation, which drew attention to the deteriorating civic conditions.

Addressing officials at the site, Kale alleged that the Vashi Bus Depot—though fully constructed—has not been inaugurated due to administrative delays. He warned that if the depot is not opened to the public soon, MNS members themselves will inaugurate it and make it operational for commuters. “Citizens are forced to wait for buses along the state highway in harsh sunlight. The administration must take this issue seriously,” Kale said.

The protest also brought to light the poor state of public toilets in the area. MNS representatives Anand Chougule and Mahila Sena Secretary Yashoda Kheduskar alleged that the facilities are in disrepair and not being maintained properly. They also pointed out encroachments and demanded regular cleaning of gardens and playgrounds.

Kale urged the municipal corporation to issue a time-bound action plan to address these civic grievances and warned that failure to do so would result in a more intense agitation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/