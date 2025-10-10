 Mumbai Civic News: BMC Secures CRZ Clearance For Poisar River Bridge Reconstruction In Gorai Amid Local Opposition
The BMC has received Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the reconstruction of a bridge over the Poisar River inlet in Gorai, located in the western suburbs. However, the proposed demolition of the existing 100-meter-long bridge has faced opposition from local residents, as it serves as the only direct access route between the Lower and Upper Koliwada areas.

Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 05:04 AM IST
article-image
Residents oppose BMC’s plan to demolish Poisar River bridge in Gorai despite CRZ clearance | File Photo

The three-decade-old bridge, located within the CRZ buffer zone, has been deemed structurally unsafe following a recent audit. Civic authorities have announced its reconstruction at a cost of Rs 4 crore over the next two years.

The new bridge will be sturdier, featuring railings and light poles. However, local fisherfolk and residents have opposed the demolition, arguing that "High tide may isolate Koliwada, leading to a 700-meter beach road detour."

article-image

Locals Demand Alternative Route During Reconstruction Phase

Residents have voiced concern over the lack of clear information from civic authorities regarding temporary transport plans during the bridge demolition. With no contingency plan in place for high tide, when the coastal road may be submerged, locals are urging officials to consult with the fisherman community and establish a swift, reliable alternative route. They warn that without it, emergency services like ambulances and fire engines could face critical access challenges.

