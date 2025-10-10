 Mumbai: Green Signal For Redevelopment Of 17 Dilapidated PMGP Buildings In Andheri East After Years Of Delay
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
After years of delay, the long-pending redevelopment of the 17 highly dilapidated PMGP buildings in Poornanagar, Andheri (East), has finally received a green signal. |

Mumbai: After years of delay, the long-pending redevelopment of the 17 highly dilapidated PMGP buildings in Poornanagar, Andheri (East), has finally received a green signal. The decision was taken during a meeting between MP Ravindra Waikar and Mhada Vice President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal, where it was resolved to commence the redevelopment work after December and provide residents with a lump-sum rent amount equivalent to three years.

MHADA Approves Redevelopment Plans

The meeting was convened to discuss 40 pending issues related to the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency. Several key decisions were taken regarding redevelopment and rehabilitation projects under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

As part of the outcomes, MHADA will intervene in the Meghwadi Sarvodaya Nagar case, and also undertake the development of the Khadakpada plot in Malad. The authority will demolish and rebuild the transit camp at Samarth Nagar, while redevelopment plans for transit camps from Building Nos. 1 to 17 in Bimbisar Nagar are also being prepared.

Furthermore, the rehabilitation proposal for Vanrai Colony has been submitted to the state government, with redevelopment of Buildings Nos. 4 to 21 planned in the first phase. Meanwhile, the state cabinet has already approved redevelopment of MHADA buildings in Aram Nagar.

Officials, Ex-Corporators Attend MHADA Meeting

Present at the meeting were Mumbai Board CEO Milind Borikar, Deputy CEO Vandana Suryawanshi, Executive Engineers Rathod and Vihar Bodke, as well as former corporators Swapnil Tembavalkar, Raju Pednekar, Sadanand Parab, Sanjay Pawar, Rajul Patel, Pratima Khopde, and Lochana Chavan, among others.

MP Ravindra Waikar expressed confidence that the redevelopment work, once initiated, would not only provide safer homes to residents but also transform the housing landscape of Andheri East.

