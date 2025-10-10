Maharashtra: Patit Pavan Organization Leaders Meet Deputy CM Eknath Shinde To Discuss Hindutva Initiatives

At the initiative of Minister of State Yogesh Kadam, the office-bearers of the Patit Pavan Organization, Pune met Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai today. |

Mumbai: At the initiative of Minister of State Yogesh Kadam, the office-bearers of the Patit Pavan Organization, Pune met Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai today.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the current social and religious developments across the state.

Decades of Service in Religion, Culture, and Patriotism

The Patit Pavan Organization has been working for several decades to promote the values of religion, culture, and patriotism, rooted in the ideology of Hindutva. Through its various initiatives, the organization has played an active role in fostering social harmony and national pride.

Minister Yogesh Kadam stated that this interaction will help strengthen the partnership between the Patit Pavan Organization and Shiv Sena, giving new impetus to the propagation of Hindutva-oriented ideals in the state.

