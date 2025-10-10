Maharashtra News: MSEDCL Employees Call Off Strike After 36 Hours Following Talks With Officials

Electricity employees in Vasai call off strike after 36 hours following talks with MSEDCL officials on privatisation and restructuring concerns | File Photo

Vasai: The strike called by electricity employees to protest the potential privatization and restructuring of state power companies—Mahavitaran, Mahapareshan, and Mahanirmiti—has been called off after 36 hours. The decision was made on Friday following discussions with senior MSEDCL officials.

Strike Participation and Scale

The 72-hour strike, originally scheduled from October 9 to October 11, was called by seven of Mahavitaran's 23 unions across Maharashtra. In Vasai-Virar, a significant number of permanent and contract employees, representing 60 to 65% of the workforce, participated in the protest, gathering outside the Mahavitaran office in Vasai East.

Employee demands

The strike was launched in opposition to a range of issues:

. Restructuring: Concerns were raised about the restructuring of Mahanirmiti and Mahapareshan companies.

. Privatisation: Employees opposed the privatization of hydropower projects under Mahanirmiti and tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) under Mahapareshan.

. Substation privatization: Protests were held against the privatization of 329 MSEDCL substations.

. Parallel licenses: The unions opposed the issuing of parallel electricity licenses.

. Pension: A demand was made to implement the pension scheme introduced by the state government.

. Recruitment: The employees called for the filling of vacant positions.

Strike resolution and next steps

A meeting between MSEDCL management and the Joint Action Committee of power employee unions took place on Friday. Mahavitaran management took a constructive stance on the demands of the employees, leading the unions to withdraw the strike on the second day.

Sachin Nigudkar, Joint Secretary of the Vasai Electrical Workers Circle, confirmed that all permanent and contract employees who participated in the strike would now be resuming their duties.

According to Deepak Dongre, Joint Secretary of the Engineers' Association Vasai Mandal, the state government has assured that decisions will be made only after bilateral discussions. In line with this, meetings have been scheduled for October 14 and 15, which prompted all participating unions to call off the strike.

