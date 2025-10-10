 World Sight Day 2025: Awareness Rally Held In Panvel To Promote Eye Health And Prevent Blindness
An awareness rally was held in Panvel on October 9 to mark World Sight Day, jointly organized by Nair Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Navdrishti Seva Sanstha, Lions Club of Royal Pride, and Lions Club of Navi Mumbai Champions.

Participants of the World Sight Day 2025 awareness rally in Panvel spread messages on eye health and prevention of blindness | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: An awareness rally was held in Panvel on October 9 to mark World Sight Day, jointly organized by Nair Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Navdrishti Seva Sanstha, Lions Club of Royal Pride, and Lions Club of Navi Mumbai Champions.

Spreading Awareness Through Slogans and Pamphlets

With slogans such as “Healthy Eyes, Bright Future,” the rally aimed to spread awareness about the importance of regular eye check-ups and the prevention of blindness caused by conditions like glaucoma, cataract, and diabetic retinopathy. Informative pamphlets were distributed to the public, receiving a positive response from citizens.

Leaders Spearhead the Initiative

The event was led by Dr. Santoshkumar Nair, Medical Director of Nair Super Speciality Eye Hospital and President of Lions Club of Navi Mumbai Champions, Mrs. Vijayashree Patil, Admin Director of Nair Hospital and President of Lions Club of Royal Pride, and Mr. Nagesh Deshmane, President of Lions Club of Panvel.

“Eye health is often neglected until it’s too late. Through such initiatives, we want to encourage people to undergo regular check-ups and prevent avoidable blindness,” said Dr. Nair.

Commitment to Community Eye Care

Every year, Nair Super Speciality Eye Hospital conducts similar community awareness initiatives. The hospital, along with Navdrishti Seva Sanstha, remains committed to offering advanced yet affordable eye care to people from all walks of life.

