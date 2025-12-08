Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Filmmaker-Director Vikram Bhatt Among 7 Arrested In ₹30 Crore Fraud Case |

Mumbai: The Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested seven people, including filmmaker-director Vikram Bhatt, 56, in connection with an alleged Rs30 crore cheating case. The case was registered in Rajasthan, while the arrests were made from Yari Road in Versova, Andheri West. The Mumbai Police confirmed that this was not a joint operation.

According to sources, the director was arrested from Ganga Bhavan Apartment, where his sister-in-law’s flat is located. Notably, Bhatt had earlier denied the allegations in an official statement, saying that “the police have been completely misled.”

A lookout notice had been issued against him a week ago. As per the FIR registered at the Bhupalpura police station in Udaipur, the complainant, Dr Ajay Murdia, the owner of Indira IVF Hospital, alleged that Vikram Bhatt and his team lured him into investing over Rs30 crore in a film project. He was reportedly assured that the film would earn profits of up to Rs200 crore.

The project was intended to be a biographical film as a tribute to Dr Murdia’s late wife. However, 20 days after denying the allegations, the filmmaker is in jail now. This follows the Udaipur police issuing a lookout notice against the director, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, and six other accused seven days ago.

Dr Ajay Murdia wanted to honour his late wife by bringing her story to the screen. In search of the right team, he approached Dinesh Kataria, who invited him to Vrindavan Studios in Mumbai on April 25, 2024. There, Kataria introduced him to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, and the three discussed the production of a biopic on his wife’s life.

