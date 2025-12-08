 Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Filmmaker-Director Vikram Bhatt Among 7 Arrested In ₹30 Crore Fraud Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 56-Year-Old Filmmaker-Director Vikram Bhatt Among 7 Arrested In ₹30 Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Filmmaker-Director Vikram Bhatt Among 7 Arrested In ₹30 Crore Fraud Case

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, 56, was arrested by Rajasthan Police in Mumbai along with six others in a ₹30 crore cheating case. IVF founder Dr Ajay Murdia alleges Bhatt’s team lured him into funding a biopic about his late wife, promising huge profits. Bhatt earlier denied the claims, but after a lookout notice was issued, he was taken into custody and the probe continues.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 08:55 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Filmmaker-Director Vikram Bhatt Among 7 Arrested In ₹30 Crore Fraud Case |

Mumbai: The Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested seven people, including filmmaker-director Vikram Bhatt, 56, in connection with an alleged Rs30 crore cheating case. The case was registered in Rajasthan, while the arrests were made from Yari Road in Versova, Andheri West. The Mumbai Police confirmed that this was not a joint operation.

According to sources, the director was arrested from Ganga Bhavan Apartment, where his sister-in-law’s flat is located. Notably, Bhatt had earlier denied the allegations in an official statement, saying that “the police have been completely misled.”

A lookout notice had been issued against him a week ago. As per the FIR registered at the Bhupalpura police station in Udaipur, the complainant, Dr Ajay Murdia, the owner of Indira IVF Hospital, alleged that Vikram Bhatt and his team lured him into investing over Rs30 crore in a film project. He was reportedly assured that the film would earn profits of up to Rs200 crore.

Read Also
CR, WR Intensify Crackdown On Fake Tickets; Multiple Forgery Cases Detected Across Mumbai Suburban...
article-image

The project was intended to be a biographical film as a tribute to Dr Murdia’s late wife. However, 20 days after denying the allegations, the filmmaker is in jail now. This follows the Udaipur police issuing a lookout notice against the director, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, and six other accused seven days ago.

FPJ Shorts
Idli To Pornstar Martini: India's Most-Searched Foods Of 2025 Will Surprise You
Idli To Pornstar Martini: India's Most-Searched Foods Of 2025 Will Surprise You
'If Only I Could Go Back...': Sara Ali Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As Kedarnath Completes 7 Years Of Its Release
'If Only I Could Go Back...': Sara Ali Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As Kedarnath Completes 7 Years Of Its Release
Sensex Drops 88.35 Points To 85,624.02, Nifty Declines 23.50 To 26,162.95
Sensex Drops 88.35 Points To 85,624.02, Nifty Declines 23.50 To 26,162.95
Realty Firm Urban Vault Grants Lease On 21,000 Sq Ft Office Spaces In Bengaluru To Three Japanese Firms
Realty Firm Urban Vault Grants Lease On 21,000 Sq Ft Office Spaces In Bengaluru To Three Japanese Firms

Dr Ajay Murdia wanted to honour his late wife by bringing her story to the screen. In search of the right team, he approached Dinesh Kataria, who invited him to Vrindavan Studios in Mumbai on April 25, 2024. There, Kataria introduced him to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, and the three discussed the production of a biopic on his wife’s life.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Sets Record With ₹23.67 Crore Property Tax Recovery...

Thane: Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Sets Record With ₹23.67 Crore Property Tax Recovery...

Mumbai: 65-Year-Old Woman Killed After Auto-Rickshaw Hits Her During Morning Walk In Khar

Mumbai: 65-Year-Old Woman Killed After Auto-Rickshaw Hits Her During Morning Walk In Khar

Mumbai: After Rapido, FIR Filed Against Directors Of Ola For Illegal Bike-Taxi Operations

Mumbai: After Rapido, FIR Filed Against Directors Of Ola For Illegal Bike-Taxi Operations

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Filmmaker-Director Vikram Bhatt Among 7 Arrested In ₹30 Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Filmmaker-Director Vikram Bhatt Among 7 Arrested In ₹30 Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 08, 2025: City Wakes Up To Chilled Weather, Yet Smog-Filled Skies; AQI...

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 08, 2025: City Wakes Up To Chilled Weather, Yet Smog-Filled Skies; AQI...