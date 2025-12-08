Thane: Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Sets Record With ₹23.67 Crore Property Tax Recovery In Just 24 Days | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has achieved a record property tax recovery of Rs 23.67 crore in just 24 days, thanks to the Abhay amnesty scheme. This is the highest short-term recovery in the civic body’s history.

Between April 1 and November 30, the BNMC collected Rs 52.95 crore compared to Rs 27.80 crore collected during the same period last year; a figure that included three rounds of 100% interest waiver.

About The Abhay Amnesty Scheme

The Abhay Scheme was introduced for the period of November 7-30, during which the civic body recovered Rs 23.67 crore. Under the scheme, taxpayers clearing dues received a 100% waiver on interest, encouraging 14,578 property owners to settle their arrears.

From December 1, defaulters are being offered a 75% interest waiver, under which daily collections of nearly Rs 20 lakh are being reported.

