Mumbai: 65-Year-Old Woman Killed After Auto-Rickshaw Hits Her During Morning Walk In Khar

Mumbai: A 65-year-old pedestrian died after an auto-rickshaw hit her during a morning walk in Khar West on Saturday. The victim, Kubarabanu Mansuri, was walking on CD Road around 4.45 am when the vehicle driven by Kailas Singh struck her. He took her to Bhabha Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

About The Case

Mansuri, a resident of Khar West, left home for her regular walk at 4.30 am. When she did not return by 8.30 am, her son, Alfat Mansuri, went to look for her. Shortly after, neighbour Santosh Rathod, who works at Bhabha Hospital, informed the family that she had been brought in after an accident.

Her husband, Sabbir, and other relatives identified her body at the mortuary. According to police, she suffered fatal head injuries after the collision near the Hanuman Temple at Pimpleshwar Temple Square.

Case Registered

The Khar police registered a case against Singh under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

