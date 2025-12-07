Maharashtra Orders Listing of Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants After ATS Meeting

Maharashtra Orders Blacklist Of Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants After ATS Meeting | Representational Image - ANI

Mumbai: After a meeting with the Anti-Terrorism Squad, the state’s food, civil supplies and consumer protection department has directed its regional offices to prepare a blacklist of illegal Bangladeshi migrants to prevent them from accessing government welfare schemes.

A government official said the number of Bangladeshi citizens entering Maharashtra illegally for work has been rising, and many obtain government documents that allow them to claim state benefits. This, the official said, increases the burden on welfare schemes and poses potential security risks.

Following ATS inputs, the department has issued instructions to verify whether any official documents were issued to persons identified as illegal migrants. If such documents are found, they must be cancelled or suspended, and the ATS must be informed.

The department has also asked offices to conduct internal reviews on the issue, file reports with the ATS, and carry out strict checks while issuing ration cards, including those recommended by local representatives.

