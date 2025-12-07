 Maharashtra Orders Listing of Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants After ATS Meeting
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Orders Listing of Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants After ATS Meeting

Maharashtra Orders Listing of Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants After ATS Meeting

A government official said the number of Bangladeshi citizens entering Maharashtra illegally for work has been rising, and many obtain government documents that allow them to claim state benefits. This, the official said, increases the burden on welfare schemes and poses potential security risks.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Orders Blacklist Of Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants After ATS Meeting | Representational Image - ANI

Mumbai: After a meeting with the Anti-Terrorism Squad, the state’s food, civil supplies and consumer protection department has directed its regional offices to prepare a blacklist of illegal Bangladeshi migrants to prevent them from accessing government welfare schemes.

A government official said the number of Bangladeshi citizens entering Maharashtra illegally for work has been rising, and many obtain government documents that allow them to claim state benefits. This, the official said, increases the burden on welfare schemes and poses potential security risks.

Following ATS inputs, the department has issued instructions to verify whether any official documents were issued to persons identified as illegal migrants. If such documents are found, they must be cancelled or suspended, and the ATS must be informed.

Read Also
Retired Professor Loses Nearly ₹2 Crore In Share Investment Scam; CBI Begins Inquiry
article-image

The department has also asked offices to conduct internal reviews on the issue, file reports with the ATS, and carry out strict checks while issuing ration cards, including those recommended by local representatives.

FPJ Shorts
'Trophy Pe Meri Nazar Nahi Thi': Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Says 'Maine Dil Jeete' As Gaurav Khanna Wins Salman Khan's Show
'Trophy Pe Meri Nazar Nahi Thi': Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Says 'Maine Dil Jeete' As Gaurav Khanna Wins Salman Khan's Show
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Accuses Parties Of Triggering ‘Deepam’ Row To Create Unrest
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Accuses Parties Of Triggering ‘Deepam’ Row To Create Unrest
₹10 Crore Investment Fraud In The Name Of Artificial Kundan Jewellery Business, EOW Starts Probe
₹10 Crore Investment Fraud In The Name Of Artificial Kundan Jewellery Business, EOW Starts Probe
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces 8 Hours Of Free WiFi Service In Thane
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces 8 Hours Of Free WiFi Service In Thane

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹10 Crore Investment Fraud In The Name Of Artificial Kundan Jewellery Business, EOW Starts Probe

₹10 Crore Investment Fraud In The Name Of Artificial Kundan Jewellery Business, EOW Starts Probe

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces 8 Hours Of Free WiFi Service In Thane

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces 8 Hours Of Free WiFi Service In Thane

Mumbai Advocate Lodges Complaint With DGCA Against IndiGo Over Deficient Service, Passenger...

Mumbai Advocate Lodges Complaint With DGCA Against IndiGo Over Deficient Service, Passenger...

Maharashtra Orders Listing of Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants After ATS Meeting

Maharashtra Orders Listing of Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants After ATS Meeting

Retired Professor Loses Nearly ₹2 Crore In Share Investment Scam; CBI Begins Inquiry

Retired Professor Loses Nearly ₹2 Crore In Share Investment Scam; CBI Begins Inquiry