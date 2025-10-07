 MSEDCL Signs MoU With GEAPP To Bring AI-Based Digitisation To Maharashtra’s Power Network
Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: In a major step towards modernising Maharashtra’s power infrastructure, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP India) to implement Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based digitisation of the state’s power distribution network.

The project aims to enhance operational efficiency by digitally mapping substations, transmission lines, and transformers through AI and machine learning (ML). The agreement was signed by MSEDCL Chairman and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra and GEAPP (India) Vice President Saurabh Kumar at MSEDCL’s Mumbai headquarters.

Under the MoU, GEAPP will assist in deploying advanced digital technologies across Maharashtra to ensure accurate system management, reduce technical and financial losses, and forecast power demand more precisely. Real-time analytical data on maintenance, repairs, load management, and system overloads will also be made available, enabling smoother and more reliable power supply.

“MSEDCL’s digitisation initiative will bring greater accuracy in power system management,” said Lokesh Chandra, CMD, MSEDCL. “Through this AI-led transformation, we aim to reduce losses, strengthen our grid network, promote green energy usage, and ensure timely and quality power supply to our consumers.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Saurabh Kumar, Vice President, GEAPP (India), said, “The digitisation of MSEDCL’s power network and the resulting operational benefits will serve as a model for other power utilities across the country.”

The MoU signing took place in the presence of MSEDCL Directors Sachin Talewar (Operations/Projects), Yogesh Gadkari (Commercial), and Executive Director Dhananjay Aundhekar.

The initiative, taken as part of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s directive to adopt modern IT solutions, marks a significant stride in leveraging AI and digital innovation to strengthen Maharashtra’s power distribution system and improve consumer satisfaction.

