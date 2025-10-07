Mumbai Guide: Tired Of Generic Pizzas? Try Out THESE 'Make Your Own Pizza' Outlets In City

By: Manasi Kamble | October 07, 2025
M.Y.O - Make Your Own: A great spot where you can design your perfect deep-dish pizza, choosing everything from the base and sauces to the wide array of fresh toppings and cheeses. Location: Borivali West.
1441 Pizzeria: They offer a unique concept of wood-fired Neapolitan pizza where you customize your sauce, unlimited toppings, and cheese selection for a personalized experience. Location: Multiple outlets
London Yard: Customize your pizza by selecting from their wide range of veg and non-veg toppings, including Jain options, perfect for group customization and creative meals. Location: Bandra West.
Build Your Own Pizza: A convenient and comfortable place offering an engaging dining experience where you hand-select high-quality ingredients to craft your custom pizza creation. Location: Worli Sea Face (near Oasis City).
Hundo Pizza: A cloud kitchen brand known for its creative approach, which allows customers to customize their pizzas using premium ingredients and unique flavor combinations. Location: Multiple outlets
Kode Freestyle Bar and Kitchen: This freestyle bar offers an innovative "Build Your Own Pizza" experience, letting patrons experiment with their favorite combinations in a trendy, upscale atmosphere. Location: Kamala Mills Compound, Worli.
