Mumbai Guide: More Than Just Roshogulla! Try-Out Authentic Bengali Dishes At THESE Eateries In City

By: Manasi Kamble | October 06, 2025

Bhojohori Manna: This eatery is famous for its authentic home-style Bengali food, providing a taste of Kolkata in Mumbai. It's a beloved spot.

Pinterest

The Calcutta Club: As one of Mumbai's oldest Bengali restaurants, it offers a nostalgic journey with classic dishes and a culturally rich decor.

Pinterest

Hangla's: Known for its delicious and pocket-friendly Bengali street food, including the famous Kolkata-style biryani and rolls. Perfect for quick bites.

Pinterest

Oh! Calcutta: A fine-dining restaurant, it offers a refined experience of Bengali cuisine. Known for its traditional flavors and elegant ambiance.

Pinterest

Bijoli Grill: Started as a small eatery in Kolkata, it now serves some of the city's most loved Bengali dishes, including luchi and beguni.

Pinterest

Sweet Bengal: This is the go-to place for authentic Bengali sweets. It's a must-visit to indulge in delicacies like mishti doi and rosogolla.

Pinterest

Peetuk - Madly Bengali Food: A great place for Kolkata's famous street food like rolls and chops, it's a popular spot for a quick and satisfying bite.

Pinterest

Thanks For Reading!

Mumbai Guide: From Puran Poli To Misal, Enjoy City's Best Maharashtrian Traditional Dishes This...
Find out More