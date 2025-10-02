Mumbai Guide: From Puran Poli To Misal, Enjoy City's Best Maharashtrian Traditional Dishes This Dussehra

By: Manasi Kamble | October 02, 2025
Aaswad, Dadar: This legendary vegetarian spot is famous for its authentic Maharashtrian fast food. A must-visit for traditional festive snacks and high-quality Puran Poli.
Prakash Shakahari Upahaar Kendra, Dadar: An old-school favorite offering simple, delicious, home-style vegetarian Marathi food. Expect classic festival fare like Batata Vada and rich Kheer.
Panshikar Aahaar, Girgaon: Highly regarded for traditional Maharashtrian sweets, snacks, and pure vegetarian meals. They are a reliable source for festive sweets like Shrikhand and Basundi.
Mama Kane's, Dadar: Operating for over a century, it’s a heritage site for Maharashtrian vegetarian cuisine. Their menu often features special seasonal delicacies for the festive season.
Ladu Samrat, Lalbaug: Known primarily as a sweet shop but also serves excellent authentic snacks and fast food. Perfect for festive sweets and savory Misal Pav.
Diva Maharashtracha, Dadar: A more upscale experience dedicated to regional Maharashtrian specialties, including Konkani, Kolhapuri, and Varhadi. Likely to feature a refined Dussehra special Thali.
Vinay Health Home, Charni Road: A modest, long-standing place for traditional Maharashtrian and Gujarati vegetarian fare. It’s a great choice for clean, wholesome festive food like Sabudana Khichadi.
