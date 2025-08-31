Mumbai Guide: Craving For Zan-Zanit Misal Pav? Check Out BEST Spots In City

By: Manasi Kamble | August 31, 2025
Aaswad Upahar & Mithai Gruh, Dadar This legendary eatery's Misal Pav was crowned the "World's Tastiest Vegetarian Dish" at the Foodie Hub Global Awards.
Mamledar Misal, Thane Famous for its fiery and authentic taste, Mamledar is a paradise for spice lovers. This no-frills, iconic joint allows you to choose your spice level, from mild to "double tikhat" (fiery), making it a truly customized and tear-inducing experience for those who dare.
Vinay Health Home, Charni Road A heritage restaurant since 1940, Vinay is celebrated for its unique, slightly sweet Misal Pav. It’s served with a range of accompaniments, and you can opt for their popular Puneri Misal. The consistent quality and old-school charm attract a loyal clientele.
Martand Misal, Lalbaug Martand Misal is famous for its delicious Misal Thali, which offers a complete meal experience. The thali includes a flavorful misal served with unlimited rassa (curry), dahi (curd), buttermilk, and a sweet dish, providing great value for money.
Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra, Dadar This bustling, decades-old eatery is a favorite for authentic Maharashtrian snacks. The Misal Pav is simple, yet packed with robust flavor. Known for its quick service and pocket-friendly prices, it's a staple for a satisfying and traditional breakfast or snack.
Aram Vada Pav, CST While renowned for its vada pav, Aram also serves a delicious Misal Pav. Its iconic location opposite CSMT station makes it a go-to spot for commuters. The misal is prepared with a well-balanced spice level, offering a perfect, quick bite.
Mi Marathi, Vile Parle East Mi Marathi offers unique Maharashtrian dishes and is especially recommended for its filling thalis. Their menu promises an authentic taste of homemade Maharashtrian food, including dishes like Misal Pav.
