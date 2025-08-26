Mumbai Guide: Craving For Authentic Purnachi Poli? This Ganeshotsav, Explore THESE Eateries Located In Navi Mumbai

By: Manasi Kamble | August 26, 2025
Puranpoli is a traditional Maharashtrian sweet dish, which is a musty have during festives. Made of fine jaggery and ate with warmed ghee (tup) combined with spicy katachy aamti or milk. As Gudi Padwa nears, check out these places in Navi Mumbai that serves authentic puranpoli.
Bhaskar's puranpoli ghar located in Vashi, is a puranpoli centred joint that promotes and provides authentic puranpoli.
Laxmi's Puran Poli is a home kitchen from where you can order warm and tasty and according to your taste, puranpoli will be sent at your doorstep.
Poornavali Foodz is another home kitchen that makes various Maharashtrian foods and sell them in packages. Their store is located in Nerul.
Maharashtra Lunch House in Nerul is a go-to place of the locals for authentic Maharashtrian dishes.
Sasarwadi, located in Nerul, Belapur and Kharghar is a community favourite place for authentic veg and non veg Maharashtrian dishes. Puranpoli is a mut try here.
Khula Rassa is another place where traditional Marathi food is served that gives the homely feel. Puranpoli thali with katt rassa is a must try here.
