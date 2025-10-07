Mumbai News: MP Ravindra Waikar Reviews Key Development Projects In Versova And Andheri West

MP Ravindra Waikar | File Image

Member of Parliament for Mumbai North West, Ravindra Waikar, on Tuesday inspected ongoing and proposed development projects in Versova and Andheri West, including the Versova Mandvi Jetty Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), Yari Road–SVP Nagar Bridge, Versova–Madh Bridge, Andheri Subway Bridge, and the Oshiwara Bridge construction site.

The review began at the STP being built by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Versova creek. The project aims to reduce pollution in the creek and improve fish production by treating wastewater currently discharged directly into the water.

BMC officials briefed Waikar on the plant’s location, drainage line connections, and how treated water would be released. The STP is targeted for completion by 2027, and Waikar provided suggestions to improve project execution. He also visited areas where untreated sewage is presently discharged and assured local fishermen that the STP would provide long-term relief from pollution.

Addressing Monsoon Waterlogging and Traffic Congestion

Waikar highlighted issues faced by commuters during the monsoon and stated that a new bridge at Andheri Subway will soon be constructed to prevent recurring waterlogging. A consultant has already been appointed for the project.

Officials also presented updates on the proposed Versova–Madh Bridge, expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in the western suburbs, and the Yari Road–SVP Nagar Bridge, aimed at improving traffic flow in Andheri West.

Oshiwara Bridge Progress Reviewed

Waikar later inspected the Oshiwara Bridge, where construction is progressing slowly. BMC officials assured that the bridge would be fully open to vehicular traffic by December 2025.