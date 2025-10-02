 Mumbai News: BMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To V N Desai Hospital Medical Superintendent For ICU Scam And Operational Lapses
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
V. N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz (East) | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reportedly initiated action against the medical superintendent of V N Desai Hospital, Santa Cruz, according to sources.

In recent months, the hospital has faced intense scrutiny over poor infrastructure, irregular functioning of critical departments, and alleged misconduct by senior officials, particularly the medical superintendent. The Ailing Hospital series by the Free Press Journal had earlier highlighted several of these lapses.

Fake Doctor in ICU Confirmed

In addition to the issues highlighted in the series, subsequent investigations revealed that a fake doctor had been engaged in the ICU, a claim later confirmed by the Maharashtra Medical Council. Following these revelations, the BMC has moved to issue a show-cause notice to the medical superintendent, seeking explanations for the serious lapses under his supervision.

Complaints by Health Activists

Health activists, citing these reports, lodged complaints with the State Human Rights Commission and copied the civic administration. The complaints detailed multiple operational shortcomings, including a non-functional blood bank, irregular ENT, ophthalmology, and paediatric services, and frequent disruptions in essential medicines, X-ray, CT scan, and operation theatre facilities. According to the activists, such lapses have repeatedly forced patients to seek private healthcare, adding financial and logistical burdens.

Civic Body Plans Transfers

Sources within the civic body said that the BMC plans not only to transfer medical superintendent but also to appoint a senior doctor from an Eastern Suburb hospital to take charge of V N Desai Hospital.

This decision comes after a recent inspection by senior civic officials aimed at addressing ongoing complaints and ensuring better patient care. Surprise inspections have reportedly become a standard measure to detect mismanagement and improve service delivery across municipal hospitals.

Allegations of Mismanagement

The health activist who filed the complaint accused Dr. Acharya of repeatedly ignoring warnings about unsafe hospital conditions, failing to enforce staff discipline, and allowing essential tests and HIV kits to remain unavailable.

“He was reportedly complicit in an ICU scam involving a fake doctor, halted critical services such as USG and the blood bank without providing alternatives, and protected favourites despite repeated complaints. These lapses have delayed crucial testing, forced patients to seek private care, and caused chaos in hospital operations, severely compromising patient safety,” the activist said.

