Maharashtra Heritage Sites: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Directs Preservation During Satara & Malvan Redevelopment Projects

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has instructed that the original historical character of heritage sites in Satara and Malvan be preserved during redevelopment and beautification projects. The directive covers the Ajinkyatara Fort in Satara, the Shiv-era Rajghat complex at Sangam Mahuli, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Malvan, and the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj memorial in Sangameshwar.

Review Of Samadhi Sites & Forts

During a review meeting at his office today, Ajit Pawar emphasized the preservation and conservation of the Samadhi sites of Maharani Tararani, Maharani Yesubai, and the first Shahu Maharaj at Sangam Mahuli, as well as the renovation of temples and development of surrounding land. At Ajinkyatara Fort, restoration work on the Rajsadar, buruj (towers), and fortifications was also reviewed.

Long-Term Vision For Redevelopment

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed that redevelopment should ensure the structures endure for the next 100 years, include sufficient tree plantation, maintain cleanliness, and accommodate tourism and commercial perspectives. He also called for proactive planning for future maintenance and repairs.

Participation Of Key Officials

The meeting included Public Works Minister Shivendra Sinhraje Bhosale, Minister of Fisheries and Port Development Nitesh Rane, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance O.P. Gupta, Principal Secretary of Planning Saurabh Vijay, Principal Secretary of Tourism Atul Patne, Secretary of Public Works Department Abasaheb Nagargoje, Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, Deputy Secretary of Cultural Affairs Nanda Raut, and Director of Archaeology Tejas Garge. District Collectors and departmental commissioners from Pune, Konkan, Satara, and Sindhudurg participated via video conference.

Balancing Heritage Conservation And Tourism

The initiatives aim to balance heritage conservation with modern infrastructure and tourism potential, ensuring the historical and cultural legacy of these sites is protected for generations to come.

