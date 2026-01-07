 IndiGo Welcomes India’s First Airbus A321XLR, To Start Operations On Mumbai-Athens Route From January 23
IndiGo welcomed India’s first Airbus A321XLR at Delhi airport on January 7, marking a major milestone in long-haul travel. The aircraft, featuring 12 IndiGoStretch and 183 Economy seats with advanced RECARO seating, will operate Mumbai-Athens and Delhi-Athens flights from January 23–24. This fuel-efficient plane will enable expanded European and East Asian connectivity.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Amid the ongoing investigation into IndiGo’s operational crisis in December, it welcomed India’s first Airbus A321XLR aircraft on Wednesday. |

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing investigation into IndiGo’s operational crisis in December, it welcomed India’s first Airbus A321XLR aircraft on Wednesday. The short to medium haul narrow-body aircraft type will be deployed for commercial operations from January 23 and 24 on Mumbai-Athens and Delhi-Athens routes.

Aircraft boasts long-range capability and enhanced fuel efficiency

The long-range variant of the Airbus A321neo arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 1.32pm from Hamburg via Abu Dhabi. The aircraft with a range of up to 8,700 kms and enhanced fuel efficiency, will enable IndiGo to serve longer international routes from India while it claims to maintain high-cost efficiency. It will feature 12 IndiGoStretch seats in a 2X2 configuration with a generous 44-inch seat pitch and a 6-inch recline along with 183 Economy Class seats offering a 31-inch seat pitch and 5-inch recline, all of them will feature RECARO seating.

IndiGo said that it has placed a firm order of 40 A321XLR aircraft and nine of them are expected to be delivered in the current year. After its first international induction to operate non-stop services to Athens, subsequent aircraft will be deployed on existing routes such as Turkey’s Istanbul and Bali’s Denpasar. IndiGo aims to expand to new long-haul routes in Europe and East Asia with the further incoming deliveries.

CEO emphasizes milestone in redefining India’s long-haul air travel

Pieter Elbers, IndiGo’s chief executive officer, said, “IndiGo is honoured to be the first Indian airline to welcome the Airbus A321XLR into its fleet – an important milestone as we prepare to redefine long-haul travel for India. The advanced capabilities of this aircraft enable us to reach newer regions across the globe and further strengthen India’s position as a key player in international aviation.”

article-image

Jürgen Westermeier, president and managing director of Airbus India and South Asia, said, "By opening up mid-to-long-haul routes that were previously unreachable by single-aisle aircraft, this delivery serves as a catalyst for IndiGo's international growth while significantly enhancing India’s global connectivity. The A321XLR will act as a bridge, linking Indian cities to new destinations across the world and further support India’s ambition to become a global aviation hub.”

Notably, IndiGo partnered with Bluebox to offer next-generation digital inflight experience on its A321XLRs to ensure customers stay engaged throughout the journey. Complimentary hot meals and beverages inspired by local and global flavours will be served to all customers on this route. Additionally, alcoholic beverages can be purchased by customers on-board the Economy cabin or pre-booked and will be offered with compliments to IndiGoStretch customers.

