Road Rage In Bhandup: Two Men In Mercedes Smash BEST Bus Windshield, Case Registered As Investigation Underway

Mumbai: A tense road rage incident was reported in Bhandup on January 6, when two unidentified men travelling in a Mercedes car allegedly stopped a BEST bus and smashed its windshield. The Bhandup police have registered a case against the two accused and are conducting further investigations.

Victim is experienced BEST driver with over two decades on the job

According to the FIR, the complainant, Vishal Maruti Popale, 49, a resident of Chandivali, has been working as a driver with the BEST undertaking for the past 22 years. He is currently posted at the Mulund BEST depot and was on duty on route number 607 (Tulshet Pada) driving a BEST bus bearing registration number MH-03-CV-6917.

On the day of the incident, at around 4.15 pm, Popale was driving the bus from Tulshet Pada towards Bhandup Railway Station. When the bus stopped at the Dreams Mall bus stop on LBS Road to allow passengers to alight, a black Mercedes car (MH-05-BS-5562) approached from behind and was deliberately parked in front of the bus, blocking its movement.

Two men allegedly harassed the driver and shattered the windshield

Two youths stepped out of the car and asked Popale to get down from the bus. When he asked them the reason, they allegedly abused him and made derogatory remarks. One of the youths then moved to the front of the bus and struck the driver-side front windshield with an object, shattering the glass.

As Popale attempted to get down to question them, the two men immediately fled the spot in the Mercedes, heading towards Kanjurmarg via LBS Road. Popale informed the Mulund depot office about the incident, following which officials from BEST bus control reached the spot, inspected the bus, and advised him to lodge a police complaint.

Based on Popale’s complaint, the Bhandup police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Further investigation is underway, police said.

