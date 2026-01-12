Mumbai's Playgrounds Shrinking: Neglect, Misuse, & Encroachment Threaten Sports Spaces | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In Mumbai, the condition of many playgrounds reflects neglect, misuse, and shrinking priorities as most of these are being used for election sabhas, rallies, booths, and related events. Mumbai has approximately 267 playgrounds, 319 recreational grounds, and 131 parks. These fall under the jurisdiction of the BMC and the state sports department.

Major grounds such as Azad Maidan, Oval Maidan, Cross Maidan and Cooperage have historically served as hubs for cricket and football and continue to host sporting activities. Sebastian Fernandes, president of the Mumbai Sports School Association, said,“ Azad Maidan, spread across nearly three acres, is frequently used for agitations and events, often disrupting scheduled matches.

Authorities permit activities without considering the sporting calendar. Although the half portion of the ground was earlier used for public transport work, it is now being restored and prepared for sports again.”

In residential areas, playgrounds have quietly turned into parking spaces. In some cases, religious structures have occupied portions of open grounds. Cemented jogging tracks, developed without proper planning, have reduced playable areas. Hawkers and vendors have encroached upon corners, further shrinking already limited space.

Statement Of Bhaskar Sawant, Founder-President Of The Maidan Bachav Samiti

Bhaskar Sawant, founder-president of the Maidan Bachav Samiti, said, “Authorities and politicians lack emotional attachment to playgrounds. They do not seriously consider how rapidly the grounds are shrinking while the population continues to increase. In many areas, residents themselves do not object to redevelopment as they are offered larger flats,” he said.

Statement Of Mangesh Bhalekar, Samiti Secretary

The Samiti secretary, Mangesh Bhalekar, suggested that the BMC or the authorities concerned should deploy security guards at every ground. The grounds should be locked at night, and CCTV cameras should also be installed. Only then can we save our grounds from drunkards, drug users, and other criminal activities."

Read Also Early Water Crisis Grips Bhiwandi As Irregular Supply Forces Residents To Depend On Tankers

Along the city’s coastline, several grounds, including the Police Gymkhana, are available. Most large grounds are managed by clubs. Members of the sports fraternity frequently complain about grounds being rented out for weddings and private functions. Although such events are now restricted to 30 days a year. Shivaji Park is often cited as a glaring example of misuse and alleged financial irregularities in the name of maintenance. Worli’s grounds remain only partially maintained. In the past, the BMC proposed a high-end gymkhana at Purandare Ground.

Following protests and demands to ensure access for local children, the plan was eventually dropped. At the Andheri Sports Complex, entertainment programmes often take precedence over sports activities. A large college ground in Jogeshwari East remains inaccessible and unused, while a playground in Bhandup has reportedly become a gathering spot for alcohol consumption.

The authority of Bhandup’s Madhuban ground frequently allows the ground to be used for religious and other activities. A plot is lying vacant in the name of a playground in Bhandup. In contrast, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) manages several grounds across the city. With a strong organisational structure and deep-rooted cricket culture, MCA grounds remain well-maintained. Ajinkya Naik, president MCA, stated, “The BMC grounds should be managed by professional sports persons.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/