BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Gears Up For Polls As Distribution Of EVMs, Inks, Stamps & Other Election Materials Begins |

After nine years, Mumbai is all set to conduct the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation General Elections 2025–26 on Thursday, January 15.

The preparations are going on in full swing and the process of distributing ballot boxes and election materials has begun at various polling centres across Mumbai.

The BMC official account on X shared a post highlighting the progress of the preparations and the smooth conduct of the distribution exercise.

🔹बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका सार्वत्रिक निवडणूक २०२५–२६ अनुषंगाने गुरुवार, दिनांक १५ जानेवारी २०२६ रोजी शहरात मतदान पार पडणार आहे.



🔹या पार्श्वभूमीवर निवडणूक प्रशासनाकडून आवश्यक त्या सर्व तयारीला अंतिम स्वरूप देण्यात येत असून, आज मतपेट्या व निवडणूक साहित्य वाटपाची प्रक्रिया… pic.twitter.com/DbUjf8nH47 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 14, 2026

Election Machinery In Final Phase

In this context, the election administration is giving final shape to all necessary preparations, and today, the process of distributing ballot boxes and election materials has begun with great enthusiasm.

Officials were overseeing the arrangements and were giving special attention to compliance with Election Commission guidelines, transparency, and coordination among staff. The emphasis remains on timely completion of all preparatory steps well before polling begins.

Smooth Process At Dadar Centre

At the Dadar West centre, Dr. Antonio da Silva High School and Junior College of Commerce on S K Bole Marg in the Kabutar Khana area, the distribution process is being carried out smoothly. The centre witnessed steady activity from early morning, with polling personnel arriving in an orderly manner to collect election materials.

Authorities on site ensured that movement within the premises was regulated and that queues were managed efficiently, allowing staff to complete formalities without delay.

Meticulous Distribution Of Materials

From the morning itself, a large number of concerned polling officers, staff, and volunteers were present. In accordance with the Election Commission’s guidelines, the distribution of ballot boxes, voting materials, voter lists, stamps, sealed bags, and other essential items was done meticulously.

Focus On Free And Fair Polls

With the elections drawing closer, the civic administration reiterated its commitment to conducting free, fair, and peaceful polls. Security arrangements, staff deployment, and contingency planning are being reviewed alongside material distribution.

As Mumbai gears up for this crucial democratic exercise, authorities remain confident that the groundwork laid in the final days will help ensure a smooth voting process on January 15.