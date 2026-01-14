 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Organises Flash Mobs At Malls, Railway Stations To Boost Voter Awareness | VIDEO
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Organises Flash Mobs At Malls, Railway Stations To Boost Voter Awareness | VIDEO

Ahead of the 2026 BMC elections, the civic body organised flash mobs at railway stations and malls in Kurla and Ghatkopar to encourage citizens to vote. Through dance, music and dialogue, performers highlighted voters’ rights and responsibilities. BMC said the initiative aimed to boost public participation in the upcoming civic elections.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: With just a few days away from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Elections 2026, the civic body conducted flash mobs at key public locations, including railway stations, malls, in order to create awareness among citizens to vote. According to the BMC, flash mobs were conducted in the forms of dance, music, and dialogue at Kurla Railway Station, Ghatkopar Railway Station, Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Kurla, and R City Mall in Ghatkopar.

In an official notification on X (formerly Twitter), "The attendees were urged to exercise their right to vote and participate in the democratic process." The performers highlighted voters’ rights and responsibilities, urging people to come out and cast their votes during the upcoming civic elections.

article-image

BMC Elections 2026 - All You Need To Know

Polling for 227 civic wards across the city is scheduled to be held in a single phase on January 15. The polls are set to be held across 227 civic wards, with 1,700 candidates in the fray, including 878 females and 822 males. As many as 1,03,44,315 eligible voters, comprising 55,15,707 males, 48,26,509 females and 1,099 others, can exercise their right to vote.

article-image

Speaking of Mumbai, the BJP is contesting 137 seats, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 90, while the NCP is fighting separately on 94 seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded 163 candidates, the MNS 52, the Congress 143 and the VBA 46 in the city.

A total of 64,375 polling staff members will be deployed, along with 4,500 volunteers, to assist voters at polling stations. Additionally, over 22,000 police personnel will be deployed to oversee the law and order situation.

