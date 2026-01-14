 NMEPS Urges Legal Backing For Navi Mumbai Wetland Protection Announcements, Seeks Formal Notification
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 08:30 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) has called upon the government to issue formal notifications to give legal backing to recent announcements on wetland protection in Navi Mumbai, including DPS Flamingo Lake and other ecologically important water bodies.

Key wetlands

While welcoming the announcements made over the past year, NMEPS stressed that the absence of official government notifications or gazette orders has created uncertainty over their implementation. The organisation stated that matters related to environmental conservation require clear legal status, defined implementation timelines, enforcement provisions and monitoring mechanisms, which can only be ensured through formal notifications.

NMEPS President V.K. Gandhi said that public announcements, though encouraging, must be followed by official orders to translate intent into action. “Without formal notifications, there is no legal sanctity or accountability. Only documented government orders can ensure effective implementation and long-term protection of wetlands,” he said.

Need clarity

The organisation noted that formal notifications would lend credibility to the announcements, enable coordinated action among authorities and prevent misuse or degradation of ecologically sensitive areas. NMEPS has urged the concerned departments to issue the necessary notifications at the earliest to safeguard Navi Mumbai’s wetlands.

NMEPS reiterated its commitment to supporting all stakeholders in the protection of the city’s fragile ecosystems and emphasised that sustainable development must be rooted in strong legal and administrative frameworks.

