 Makar Sankranti 2026: Avoid Flying Kites Near Power Transmission Lines, Warns Adani Electricity
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMakar Sankranti 2026: Avoid Flying Kites Near Power Transmission Lines, Warns Adani Electricity

Makar Sankranti 2026: Avoid Flying Kites Near Power Transmission Lines, Warns Adani Electricity

Adani Electricity has cautioned Mumbai residents against flying kites near overhead power transmission lines during Makar Sankranti, warning that conductive kite strings can cause serious accidents and power outages, and urged citizens to report any unsafe incidents immediately.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Adani Electricity urges Mumbai residents to avoid flying kites near overhead power transmission lines to prevent accidents and power disruptions during Makar Sankranti | IANS Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 14: Adani Electricity on Wednesday cautioned kite fliers in Mumbai to avoid flying kites near power transmission lines.

Risk of accidents and power outages

Kite flying near power transmission lines is not only dangerous but can also lead to power outages.

Advisory issued ahead of Makar Sankranti

FPJ Shorts
Makar Sankranti 2026: Avoid Flying Kites Near Power Transmission Lines, Warns Adani Electricity
Makar Sankranti 2026: Avoid Flying Kites Near Power Transmission Lines, Warns Adani Electricity
NMEPS Urges Legal Backing For Navi Mumbai Wetland Protection Announcements, Seeks Formal Notification
NMEPS Urges Legal Backing For Navi Mumbai Wetland Protection Announcements, Seeks Formal Notification
Mumbai Fraud: ICICI Bank Cheated Of ₹2.72 Crore Through Forged Home Loan Documents, Pantnagar Police Book 5 Borrowers And Dombivli Developer
Mumbai Fraud: ICICI Bank Cheated Of ₹2.72 Crore Through Forged Home Loan Documents, Pantnagar Police Book 5 Borrowers And Dombivli Developer
Brookfield Properties Powai Run 2026 Champions Health, Community And Women Empowerment
Brookfield Properties Powai Run 2026 Champions Health, Community And Women Empowerment

Extending its wishes of good health and happiness for the joyous occasion of Makar Sankranti, the company, in a statement, noted that the advice is issued in the spirit of a safe celebration.

Overhead transmission lines still present

“While Adani Electricity uses an underground distribution network for reliable electricity supply to its 31.5 lakh customers, overhead transmission lines, which bring power from outside Mumbai, do exist in the city. Therefore, we caution kite fliers to avoid flying kites near these lines,” it said.

Manja poses serious danger

The company informed that the kite string, popularly known as ‘manja’, is a good conductor of electricity and can transmit very high voltage if it touches the overhead live wires or even enters the arcing zone.

Helpline and contact details shared

“Adani Electricity appeals to the consumers and citizens in these areas that if they notice or come to know of any untoward incidents as a result of unsafe kite flying near power transmission lines, the same may please be reported immediately on AEML’s dedicated Power Help Line 19122 so as to enable the utility to initiate further necessary action,” the statement said.

“Alternatively, they can also reach out to our social media handles @Adani_Elec_Mum or visit our website or Adani Electricity App,” it added.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Adani Electricity Triumphs at NCQC-2025; Wins Top Honors at India’s Largest Quality Concepts...
article-image

Significance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival that showcases the rich tradition of India. The festival marks the Sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar) and is celebrated as a mid-winter harvest festival. Rooted in farming culture, it also signifies seasonal change.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EPC Firms Struggle With Persistent Labour Shortages As Order Books Surge And Hiring Lags
EPC Firms Struggle With Persistent Labour Shortages As Order Books Surge And Hiring Lags
Infosys Reports ₹45,479 Crore Revenue, Net Profit Dips To ₹6,654 Crore In Q3 FY26
Infosys Reports ₹45,479 Crore Revenue, Net Profit Dips To ₹6,654 Crore In Q3 FY26
Pakistan’s Income & Wealth Inequality Reaches Alarming Levels: Report
Pakistan’s Income & Wealth Inequality Reaches Alarming Levels: Report
Mangalore Refinery Q3 Profit Drops 62% To ₹604 Crore, Revenue Dips To ₹25,352 Crore Amid...
Mangalore Refinery Q3 Profit Drops 62% To ₹604 Crore, Revenue Dips To ₹25,352 Crore Amid...
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Listing Delayed Due To BMC Elections, Massive Subscription Fuels Strong...
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Listing Delayed Due To BMC Elections, Massive Subscription Fuels Strong...