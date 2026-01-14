Makar Sankranti 2026: Avoid Flying Kites Near Power Transmission Lines, Warns Adani Electricity

Adani Electricity urges Mumbai residents to avoid flying kites near overhead power transmission lines to prevent accidents and power disruptions during Makar Sankranti | IANS Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 14: Adani Electricity on Wednesday cautioned kite fliers in Mumbai to avoid flying kites near power transmission lines.

Risk of accidents and power outages

Kite flying near power transmission lines is not only dangerous but can also lead to power outages.

Advisory issued ahead of Makar Sankranti

Extending its wishes of good health and happiness for the joyous occasion of Makar Sankranti, the company, in a statement, noted that the advice is issued in the spirit of a safe celebration.

A safe Sankranti is a happy Sankranti. 🪁

Overhead transmission lines still present

“While Adani Electricity uses an underground distribution network for reliable electricity supply to its 31.5 lakh customers, overhead transmission lines, which bring power from outside Mumbai, do exist in the city. Therefore, we caution kite fliers to avoid flying kites near these lines,” it said.

Manja poses serious danger

The company informed that the kite string, popularly known as ‘manja’, is a good conductor of electricity and can transmit very high voltage if it touches the overhead live wires or even enters the arcing zone.

Helpline and contact details shared

“Adani Electricity appeals to the consumers and citizens in these areas that if they notice or come to know of any untoward incidents as a result of unsafe kite flying near power transmission lines, the same may please be reported immediately on AEML’s dedicated Power Help Line 19122 so as to enable the utility to initiate further necessary action,” the statement said.

“Alternatively, they can also reach out to our social media handles @Adani_Elec_Mum or visit our website or Adani Electricity App,” it added.

Significance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival that showcases the rich tradition of India. The festival marks the Sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar) and is celebrated as a mid-winter harvest festival. Rooted in farming culture, it also signifies seasonal change.

