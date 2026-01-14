 Kalyan East Poll Campaign Turns Violent As Clash Erupts In Khadgolwali, Sena Workers Injured
Ahead of KDMC polls, violence broke out in Kalyan East’s Khadgolwali area after Shiv Sena (UBT) workers alleged money distribution and began filming it. BJP candidate Vicky Tare and supporters allegedly attacked Sena workers with iron rods, injuring three. The assault was caught on camera, prompting a police inquiry.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
Just days after similar violence rocked Dombivli, the election atmosphere in Kalyan East has been thrown into turmoil following a violent clash in the Khadgolwali area during the final phase of the KDMC election campaign. |

Trigger point

According to sources, workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT faction) were recording a video after alleging that money was being distributed to voters in the locality. The act reportedly enraged BJP candidate Vicky Tare, a former corporator contesting from Panel No. 13, who arrived at the spot along with his supporters.

Viral footage

In the viral footage circulating on social media, Tare is allegedly seen abusing Sena workers and threatening them while holding an iron rod. Soon after, BJP office-bearers and party workers allegedly attacked three to four Shiv Sena (UBT) workers with iron rods, leaving three activists injured.

The entire assault was captured on camera, and the viral clips have triggered widespread outrage and concern over law and order in the region.

Significantly, police officials from Zone 3 (Kalyan Division) had earlier identified 25 locations as sensitive, anticipating possible disturbances. However, despite the alert, residents and political observers allege that police deployment on the ground was inadequate, allowing the situation to spiral out of control.

Probe underway

The Kolsewadi Police Station has initiated a preliminary inquiry into the incident. Officials said a formal case will be registered once the investigation is completed and video evidence is examined.The violent episode, coming so close to polling day, has raised serious questions about police preparedness and enforcement in the Kalyan-Dombivli region. After Dombivli and now Kalyan East, repeated incidents of pre-poll violence have sparked fears that the civic election may be conducted amid intimidation, chaos and political muscle-flexing rather than in a peaceful democratic atmosphere.

