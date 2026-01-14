BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai To Vote Tomorrow; Know What Happens At The Polling Station Here | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Mumbai will go to the polls on Thursday to elect members of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one of the country’s largest civic bodies. While the voting procedure will be familiar to most citizens, knowing what to expect at the polling station can help voters complete the process smoothly and without delays.

The 2026 BMC election is being held to fill 227 corporator seats across Mumbai. A total of around 1,700 candidates are in the fray, including 879 women and 821 men. The city’s electorate includes over one crore registered voters, making it one of the biggest municipal elections in India.

Polling System In Mumbai

Mumbai follows a single-member ward system, where each ward elects one corporator and each voter casts only one vote. This differs from several other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, which are voting under a three-member or four-member ward system in this election cycle.

What Happens At The Polling Station In Mumbai

The voting process begins with verification. Polling officials check the voter’s name against the electoral roll, apply indelible ink on the voter’s finger and issue a voter slip.

Inside the polling booth, voters will see an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) consisting of a control unit operated by polling staff and a ballot unit displaying candidates’ names and symbols. The voter presses the blue button next to the candidate of their choice only once. A beep sound confirms the vote and a VVPAT slip is generated, allowing the voter to visually verify that their vote has been recorded correctly before leaving the booth.

Voting Process In Other MMR Cities

In cities such as Thane and Navi Mumbai, the process differs due to multi-member wards. After verification, voters enter a booth where the EVM has multiple ballot units to accommodate a large number of candidates.

Voters must cast two, three or four votes depending on whether the ward has two, three or four seats. Each vote is cast sequentially and confirmed through a beep and VVPAT slip. The voting process is considered complete only after all required votes are cast. Voters may choose candidates from the same party, different parties, or select NOTA for one or more votes.

Time Required To Vote

Actual voting usually takes two to three minutes per voter. However, queues are typically longer during early morning and evening hours. Mid-afternoon tends to be less crowded. Senior citizens, persons with disabilities and pregnant women are given priority wherever facilities permit.

If Voters Face Issues

Voters who encounter problems, such as missing names on the electoral roll, confusion about the voting procedure, or EVM/VVPAT issues, should immediately approach the presiding officer at the polling station. Each station maintains a complaint register and unresolved issues can be escalated to sector officers.

Election officials have urged voters to come prepared, carry valid identification and follow polling staff instructions to ensure a smooth and efficient voting process.

