From Thanos To Iron Man: Marvel Characters 'Campaign' For Congress, BJP and Shinde-Led Sena Ahead Of BMC Polls | WATCH

Mumbai: As Mumbai prepares for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15, a wave of fictional political content has taken over social media with popular Marvel characters such as Thanos, Iron Man and Hulk shown as 'candidates' of Congress, BJP and Shinde-led Sena.

The trend began when Thanos, the fictional villain from Marvel, was welcomed into Congress for the BMC polls. In viral clip, he is introduced as the President of Mumbai and a candidate from the Congress party. He says, "I want to stop this corruption in the Mumbai Mahanagapalika."

Speaking on why Congress specifically chose Thanos, it also marks when, in August, a voter ID card showed the villain's image in Malegaon, while the name written beside it was Mohammed Iqbal Abdul Karim. The episode had also triggered concerns about the electoral rolls.

Coming back to the recent Marvel characters joining parties, the BJP also released an AI-generated video featuring Iron Man and said that Tony Stark has joined the party.

In the video, Tony Stark is also heard making speeches, “Main Tony Stark, BJP ka candidate, desh ki seva karne ke liye pratibaddh hoon. Main BJP se chunav ladunga aur hum jeetenge, kyunki Thanos Mumbai ke liye khatra hai." (I, Tony Stark, a BJP candidate, am committed to serving the nation. Yesterday, Thanos filed his nomination from the Congress party. I will contest the election from the BJP, and we will win because Thanos is a threat to Mumbai.) The video also features supporters chanting slogans such as “Abki baar Thanos ki haar” and “Tony Stark yanchya vijay aso.”

Another video was then shared by Eknath Shinde's Sena showing Hulk joining the party.

In the video, Hulk strongly criticises Thanos for joining Congress. "It is very bad for Mumbai to put Thanos in BMC elections. We will never tolerate this, and we will definitely defeat him. Shiv Sena will win the upcoming BMC elections with great force. This is our promise to the development of Mumbai. Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!"

BMC Elections 2026

Meanwhile, elections for 227 seats of the BMC will be held on January 15, while the counting of votes is scheduled on January 16. A total of 1,03,44,315 voters will exercise their voting rights in the BMC Election 2026, with 10,231 polling stations set up across Mumbai, of which 702 polling stations will be located in housing societies, 181 in enclosed spaces, 312 in semi-enclosed areas, and 209 in open spaces. A total of 5,143 polling stations will be set up in private buildings, including 2,710 in enclosed spaces, 1,378 in semi-enclosed areas, and 1,055 in open locations.

